Tallahassee Police investigating crash with injuries on North Meridian Road

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police is investigating a crash with reported life-threatening injuries on North Meridian Road.

Police tell WCTV the crash happened around 4 AM Monday.

The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

