Tallahassee Police investigating crash with injuries on North Meridian Road

Tallahassee police are investigating a crash with life-threatening injuries on North Meridian...
Tallahassee police are investigating a crash with life-threatening injuries on North Meridian Road, Monday.(Associated Press)
By Anaya Gibson
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police is investigating a crash with reported life-threatening injuries on North Meridian Road.

Police tell WCTV the crash happened around 4 AM Monday.

The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

