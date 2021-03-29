Tallahassee Police investigating crash with injuries on North Meridian Road
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 6:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police is investigating a crash with reported life-threatening injuries on North Meridian Road.
Police tell WCTV the crash happened around 4 AM Monday.
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road will remain closed as the investigation continues.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.