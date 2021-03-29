Teen killed in Suwannee County crash

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol are investigating a single vehicle crash that killed a 16-year-old boy.

According to troopers, the 16-year-old failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection of US-27 and 37th Road East of Branford. As he proceeded through the intersection, troopers say he lost control of the vehicle and rolled over on the side of the road, ejecting the teen from the vehicle.

Emergency crews at the scene pronounced the teen dead at the scene.

