US vaccine passport in the works

By CNN staff
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
(CNN) - The Biden administration is working on a system for people to prove they’ve been vaccinated against coronavirus.

The so-called “vax pass” or vaccine passport could be used by individuals in the workplace, in school or traveling internationally.

According to a senior White House official, multiple agencies are involved in the planning.

Potentially, the vaccine credentials could play a role in multiple aspects of daily life.

The travel industry in particular has been calling on the federal government to develop a kind of universal “vax pass” system.

According to a Washington Post story, the demand for the pass is expected to become more urgent as more Americans get vaccinated every day.

