13+ pound Tired Creek Lake bass caught

Timmy Manac, of Argyle, was fishing with his wife on March 13 at Tired Creek Lake in Grady...
Timmy Manac, of Argyle, was fishing with his wife on March 13 at Tired Creek Lake in Grady County when he landed a monster bass.(Timmy Manac, GON)
By Dave Miller
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAIRO, Ga. (WALB) - Timmy Manac, of Argyle, was fishing with his wife on March 13 at Tired Creek Lake in Grady County when he landed a monster bass.

The latest prize fish from Tired Creek is a 13.66 pound giant that established a new lake record.

Since opening to the public on Memorial Day weekend in 2018, the 960-acre recreational fishing lake has been a fishing gem in extreme south Georgia.

Big bass always gets the attention of anglers, and Tired Creek Lake in Grady County is certainly producing big bass.

There were two bass tournaments going on that day, and Timmy caught the bass on the east side of the lake close to the bridge. The fish hit a black Zoom Trick Worm.

He said it got more than a little hairy as he got the giant bass to the boat.

Read the rest of the story from GON.

