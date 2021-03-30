Car crashes into road work site in Bainbridge

Bainbridge, Ga. (WCTV) - A man suffering a medical emergency crashed through construction barricades Monday evening and flipped his car into a large hole where the street department had been doing work.

Bainbridge Public Safety says it happened around 5:45pm on College Street in the 5-Points area.

The man’s car was found upside down in the hole, after crashing through the marked construction zone, nearly missing heavy equipment at the scene, investigators say.

The driver was transported to a Tallahassee hospital, according to BPS, and the accident scene was turned over to Georgia State Patrol.

