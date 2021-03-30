Advertisement

Car fire caught on camera in Tallahassee

By Ryan Kaufman
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Troopers with The Florida Highway Patrol are investigating after a car catches fire Monday night at the intersection of West Pensacola Street and Capital Circle NW.

According to multiple calls into our newsroom from viewers, the crash happened between 10:30 and 11 p.m. Monday.

WCTV viewer Jonathan Wallerius sent scene video to us showing the fire in progress before fire crews got on scene.

We are working to learn how the fire might have started and if any injuries were reported.

This is a developing story. Stay with WCTV for the latest.

