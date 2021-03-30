Advertisement

FAMU Lawson Center begins vaccinating residents ages 40+, open Easter Sunday

FAMU Lawson Center vaccine site
FAMU Lawson Center vaccine site(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University Al Lawson Center COVID-19 vaccination site will be open on Easter Sunday, according to a press release.

The site began offering vaccines to residents ages 40 and older on Monday, which is when Gov. Ron DeSantis’ latest executive order expanding vaccine eligibility went into effect.

FAMU says the vaccine site, located at 1800 Wahnish Way, is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week. The release says long term care facility residents and staff, as well as health care personnel with direct patient contact, can also receive the vaccine at the Lawson Center.

The release also says all adults 18 and over will be eligible for the vaccine beginning Monday, April 5. The site at FAMU administers the Moderna vaccine.

People visiting the free vaccination site are asked to bring their ID to verify their date of birth and place of employment, if necessary.

