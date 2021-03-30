Advertisement

Marianna welcomes new fire station

The new station is at 2411 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna and it'll house one fire engine...
By Dani Travis
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some are no longer raising the alarm in one part of Jackson County. They received a new fire station.

The new station is at 2411 Commercial Park Drive in Marianna and it’ll house one fire engine and one advanced life-support ambulance. Jackson County Fire Rescue Chief Charles Brunner said several neighborhoods in the area lacked fire protection.

He said businesses that are located, and homeowners who live within five miles of the station, can potentially save on their insurance rates depending on what insurance company they’re with and if they follow ISO regulations.

“You know homeowners may be missing out on discounts they otherwise would be eligible for and so we encourage them to reach out and contact their individual homeowner’s associations or policies and see if they do qualify for that,” said Brunner.

Brunner said he also hopes this new station will speed up response times, protect more people and lead to hiring more firefighters in the future.

