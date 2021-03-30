Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: March 30, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A few showers and isolated thunderstorms are possible early Tuesday evening, then partly cloudy, mild and humid conditions overnight, with patchy fog developing and lows in the mid-60s.

Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm, with afternoon highs in the mid-80s. Wednesday evening, an approaching cold front will bring a chance of showers and a few thunderstorms until early Thursday morning, then much cooler air returns.

Thursday morning will start in the low-50s then become mostly sunny and cool in the afternoon, with highs in the mid-60s.

The cool and dry air will stick around through the weekend: Temperatures Friday will range from a low near 40 to a high in the mid-60s.

Saturday will start in the mid-to-upper-30s, with a few patches of inland frost possible, then a sunny afternoon in the low-70s.

A gradual warming trend will continue next week, with lows in the 40s then 50s and highs near 80 Monday then low-80s by Tuesday.

