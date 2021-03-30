Advertisement

Olympic gold medalist charged with child sex abuse in Utah

Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court...
Jimmy Shea has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah. He made his first court appearance Monday, March 29, 2021, on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The alleged abuse occurred in 2020, court documents show.(Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 4:05 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A gold medalist in sledding at the 2002 Winter Olympics has been charged with sexual abuse of a child in Utah, authorities said.

James “Jimmy” Shea made his first court appearance Monday on one count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child and two counts of sexual battery. The incidents occurred in 2020, court documents show.

Shea’s attorney, Rudy Bautista, said Tuesday that the charges are a result of a family dispute and a misunderstanding about what his client contends was loving and affectionate touching.

Shea, 52, plans to plead not guilty to the charges that he thinks should be dropped, Bautista said.

The Associated Press isn’t identifying the relationship of the alleged victim to Shea to protect the child’s identity. In general, the AP does not identify people who say they are victims of sexual abuse.

Shea won gold in the skeleton competition at the 2002 Salt Lake Games and is a third-generation Olympian.

Skeleton involves athletes racing headfirst down the ice at about 80 mph on a sled that looks like a large lunch tray.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teen killed in Suwannee County crash
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies: One dead after weekend drowning in Ochlockonee River

Latest News

Tony the Tiger® teams up with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes® superfan and legendary Hall of Famer...
Shaq adds mini basketballs to Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal
President Joe Biden calls the new Georgia voting law "an atrocity."
GOP governors ignore Biden’s latest plea on mask mandates
Derek Chauvin's trial in death of George Floyd begins with showing jurors video of his final...
LIVE: Witnesses: Onlooker anger increased as George Floyd stopped moving
FILE - In this Monday, Dec. 12, 2016 file photo, a person types on a laptop in Miami.
IRS warns of phishing scam targeting colleges, universities
GRAPHIC: Asian American woman attacked, security guard doesn't come to her aid
GRAPHIC: Video shows vicious attack of Asian American woman in NYC