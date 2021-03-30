Advertisement

Taking the next step: Toafili, Scott feel growth ahead of Seminoles’ second year under Norvell

By Ryan Kelly
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When it comes to growth in anything, consistency is always key; something that, over the last half decade the Florida State Seminoles have sorely lacked.

But now, in year two under Mike Norvell, it appears as though that’s beginning to change, especially as more players continue to understand and buy into Norvell’s approach.

Speaking after practice on Monday, running back Lawrence Toafili and lineman Robert Scott both saying that, in their second year in the program, they’re making great strides.

“Really, from last year, I feel like I’m building on and learning so much more,” Toafili said. “The game’s starting to slow down for me and I’m really starting to get real comfortable in the offense, being able to know what I’m doing and things like that.”

”I feel like I’ve gotten better. I lost a lot of weight last year, but I’m sitting at 310-15, so I think that’s gonna be a good key,” Scott added.

FSU’s spring camp will conclude with the annual Garnet and Gold game on Saturday, April 10.

