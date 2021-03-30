Teenager dies in Calhoun County hit and run, suspect vehicle located

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says it has located a suspect vehicle in connection to a weekend hit and run that left a 14-year-old girl dead.

According to deputies, at around 11 p.m. on Saturday, March 27, the sheriff’s office received a 911 call about a teenager being hit by an ATV on Lake McKenzie Road, in the Mossy Pond Community. Medical personnel determined the teen was dead at the scene, the sheriff’s office says.

Deputies say witnesses on the scene gave a suspect description of the ATV and a general direction of travel. Once Florida Highway Patrol arrived on the scene, troopers immediately began a traffic homicide investigation. CCSO deputies, FHP troopers and a Florida Fish and Wildlife officer searched for the suspect and UTV throughout the night.

The sheriff’s office says at about 2:40 p.m. on Sunday, March 28, a CCSO helicopter saw a white UTV, similar to the witness’ description, while flying over Pilgrim Rest Road.

“Upon directing the on-ground team to the location, it was positively identified as the suspect vehicle involved in the crime,” the press release says.

The sheriff’s office posted a video from the helicopter to its Facebook page.

On Saturday, March 27, 2021, at approximately 11:05 p.m., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call in... Posted by Calhoun County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Monday, March 29, 2021

The sheriff’s office says if you have any information regarding the fatal hit and run, reach out to FHP at 850-873-7020 or CCSO at 850-674-5049. CCSO says this is an active investigation, as agencies are now looking for the driver of the ATV.

“The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office’s heart goes out to the family and friends of the victim involved in this tragic loss of life,” the release says.

