Leon County authorities on scene of death investigation on I-10

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a death investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.

FHP is assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.

There are major road closures in the area.

Any further information is unknown at this time.

BREAKING: FHP is on the scene of a death investigation at a WB I-10 rest stop. It’s at MM194, in between the Midway and Cap Circle NW exits. Rest stop is closed to public. @WCTV pic.twitter.com/28oFy1ECrJ — Jacob Murphey (@jmurpheyWCTV) March 30, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated. Our Jacob Murphey is headed to the scene.

