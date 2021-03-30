Leon County authorities on scene of death investigation on I-10
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 3:10 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a death investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
FHP is assisting the Leon County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.
There are major road closures in the area.
Any further information is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story and will be updated. Our Jacob Murphey is headed to the scene.
Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.