Advertisement

Tuesday marks 40th anniversary of attempted assassination of Ronald Reagan

FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers...
FILE - In this Monday, March 30, 1981 file photo, Secret Service agents and police officers swarm a gunman, obscured from view, after he attempted an assassination on President Ronald Reagan outside the Washington Hilton hotel.(Ron Edmonds | AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Tuesday marks the 40th anniversary of the attempted assassination of former President Ronald Reagan in 1981.

He was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton hotel following a speaking engagement.

The attack was captured on camera and broadcast repeatedly by media outlets.

Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a...
Ronald Reagan was shot and seriously wounded outside the Washington Hilton Hotel following a speaking engagement on March 30, 1981.(CNN Newsource)

He had only been in office for 70 days when it happened. Reagan recovered and went on to complete his term and win reelection in 1984.

White House press secretary James Brady, Secret Service agent Tim McCarthy, and police officer Thomas Delahanty were also wounded.

They all survived the assassination attempt, but Brady suffered brain damage and was permanently disabled. He became an advocate for gun control legislation.

The gunman, John Hinckley Jr., was found not guilty by reason of insanity on all counts and was sentenced to a mental care facility.

A federal judge released him from in-patient care in 2016.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) logo and crime scene tape
Teen killed in Suwannee County crash
Leon County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
Leon County deputies: One dead after weekend drowning in Ochlockonee River
Leon County Booking Report: March 29, 2021

Latest News

Signs, floral bouquets and tributes stand along side a police cruiser parked in front of the...
Archbishop: Slain officer gave life, showed best of police
Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Danimer Scientific, a leading developer and manufacturer...
Bainbridge company to quadruple workforce
A Boulder museum is working to preserve items left at a memorial for shooting victims.
Boulder museum works to preserve mass shooting memorial
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2021 file photo shows a car entering an Amazon facility where labor is...
‘Lighting a fuse’: Amazon vote may spark more union pushes
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash