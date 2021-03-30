WATCH: Billboard lit to honor fallen Decatur Co. lawman

Advertisement

By WALB News Team
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A billboard lit up in Bainbridge in honor of a fallen Decatur County Sheriff’s Office lawman.

Capt. Justin Bedwell died after a Feb. officer-involved shooting incident.

You can watch the billboard lighting, which was broadcast live on the WALB Facebook page, at this link or below.

Posted by WALB News 10 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

