WATCH: Billboard lit to honor fallen Decatur Co. lawman
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A billboard lit up in Bainbridge in honor of a fallen Decatur County Sheriff’s Office lawman.
Capt. Justin Bedwell died after a Feb. officer-involved shooting incident.
You can watch the billboard lighting, which was broadcast live on the WALB Facebook page, at this link or below.
