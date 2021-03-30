WATCH: Billboard lit to honor fallen Decatur Co. lawman

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A billboard lit up in Bainbridge in honor of a fallen Decatur County Sheriff’s Office lawman.

Capt. Justin Bedwell died after a Feb. officer-involved shooting incident.

You can watch the billboard lighting, which was broadcast live on the WALB Facebook page, at this link or below.

WATCH: Billboard lighting to honor fallen Decatur Co. lawman A billboard will light up in Bainbridge in honor of Capt. Justin Bedwell, a fallen Decatur County Sheriff’s Office lawman. Posted by WALB News 10 on Tuesday, March 30, 2021

RELATED: Hundreds mourn fallen Decatur Co. deputy Justin Bedwell

RELATED: Fallen Decatur County Sheriff’s Office deputy laid to rest in Decatur County

RELATED: Bainbridge community remembers fallen deputy Bedwell

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.