Amazon to bring workers back to offices by fall

In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office...
In this Sept. 27, 2017, file photo, an Amazon worker walks down steps in a company office before an event announcing several new Amazon products by the company in Seattle. Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic. On Tuesday, March 30, 2021, the company told employees it is planning a "return to an office-centric culture as our baseline."(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SEATTLE (AP) — Amazon plans to have its employees return to the office by fall as the tech giant transitions away from the remote work it implemented for many workers due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company had previously given its return-to-office date as June 30, but questions remained as to whether the company would allow some of its 60,000 Seattle-area office employees to continue working from home part time.

The Seattle Times reports the company told employees Tuesday it is planning a “return to an office-centric culture as our baseline.”

Amazon and Microsoft were among the first large companies to mostly shutter their main offices in the Seattle area during the first COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Amazon will not require office workers to receive a COVID-19 vaccine before they return, but the company is encouraging employees and contractors to get vaccinated as soon as they are eligible, according to Amazon spokesperson Jose Negrete.

Microsoft had previously said it would begin bringing workers back to its suburban Seattle global headquarters on March 29.

Seattle-based Zillow announced last summer that it will give its roughly 5,400 employees nationwide the option to work remotely for good.

