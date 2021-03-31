As COVID-19 vaccine for kids inches closer, some parents still hesitant

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A COVID-19 vaccine for kids is inching closer to approval. Wednesday, Pfizer released results of a recent clinical trial showing 100 percent efficacy in kids ages 12 to 15.

Out of 2,206 participants, all between 12 and 15-years-old, they found 18 positive COVID-19 cases, all of which came from the placebo group.

The company said they plan to submit the results to the FDA for an expanded emergency use authorization.

Pfizer’s current emergency use authorization only applies to those 16-years-old and over, but company executives said they plan to submit these results with the hope that the vaccine will be approved for kids before the next school year.

Still, a lot of teachers here in Tallahassee are hesitant and say they need to know more before they’re comfortable with it.

“I think it’s just too soon,” said one local parent, Ashley Clymer. “There needs to be more research.”

Clymer is a mom of three. Her kids are still too young for the COVID-19 vaccine, but still, she says she’s not ready.

“They’re at a lower risk for getting COVID-19 to begin with, I don’t feel like it’s necessary to vaccinate them for it,” Clymer explained.

Dr. Nectar Aintablian, who specializes in pediatrics and pediatric infectious diseases said, “It’s already wonderful. It’s very promising that we have the data so that it can be presented to the FDA.

She said these results, while not surprising based on previous age group trials, are encouraging.

“It will build herd immunity that we’re looking for, because 12-year-old’s do things. They play sports, they go to the movies, they go to parks. They might have very minimal symptoms, but they can spread it,” said Aintablian.

As we continue learning more about the vaccines, medical experts urge the community to talk to your doctor and stay informed.

That’s why the Infectious Disease Society of America is launching a new campaign to help answer questions people may have about the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Our goal is to try to really enhance the knowledge that is out there, and try to ensure that the public gets back to a sense of safety,” said Macintyre.

Vaccine clinics will open up next week for anyone over 16-years-old. Right now, TMH is scheduling appointments for that age group.

The next one clinic will be a week from Thursday.

