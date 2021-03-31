Aucilla, Auburn, Augusta: Former Warrior set to hit links in Augusta National Women’s Amateur

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Masters are a tradition unlike any other, but Augusta National is blazing a new trail with its women’s armature tournament, and some local talent has been invited to the part, including one of Jefferson County’s finest.

Since playing toe-to-toe with the boys at Aucilla Christian, Megan Schofill has known she’s had a knack for golf.

“Started playing in junior golf tournaments when I was like 14 or 15. Started playing the smaller ones first, then started playing AJGA (American Junior Golf Association), which are huge golf tournaments, you play with the best of the best,” she said. “And that got me some notice by college coaches.”

Now a sophomore on the Auburn golf team, the former Warrior will be competing against the best in the world at the Augusta National Women’s Amateur, an honor she was set to have last season until the COVID-19 pandemic stopped golf in its tracks.

”Kinda been a long wait the last year now to play in this event but I’m just excited to play with the best in the world and play with some of my really good friends and play in an event that’s really good for women’s sports,” she said.

Schofill will have to make the cut on the nines at Champions Retreat to play the final round on the world’s most famous course, but she’s refusing to put pressure on herself and enjoying the moment.

”I’m just ready to tee it up and honestly for me I’m just going to treat it like another golf tournament and try not to let it become bigger than it actually is. Just go out there, do my best and hope to make everyone proud.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.