Advertisement

Bill prohibits executing mentally ill

Florida would be banned from executing people with a severe mental illness under legislation...
Florida would be banned from executing people with a severe mental illness under legislation approved by a Senate Committee in the state Capitol.(Associated Press)
By Mike Vasilinda
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida would be banned from executing people with a severe mental illness under legislation approved by a Senate Committee in the state Capitol.

It has the support of death row’s former medical director.

Dr. Joe Thornton is a psychiatrist and former death row medical director.

He told us the state has executed the mentally ill in the past.

“Oh, absolutely. We’ve done that knowingly,” said Thornton.

Florida has executed at least three known mentally ill men.

Thomas Provenzano, John Ferguson and Bobby Joe Long.

There are likely many more, and Doctor Thornton said many are veterans.

“Eighteen percent of people on death row are veterans. Twenty percent of the people executed in 2016 and 2017 were veterans. Generally, in almost each instance, their behavior started after they were released from military service,” said Thornton.

To qualify to be executed in Florida, a mentally ill inmate must know they did something wrong, that they are being punished for it and they must understand the punishment.

“Its a very low bar,” said Senator Jeff Brandes.

Brandes is behind the effort to prevent executions of the mentally ill.

“If we’re going to have the death penalty, them let’s at least have a policy that recognizes people have significant mental illnesses, Schizophrenia and other types of mental illnesses, then those sorts of people shouldn’t be there, exposed to the death penalty when the reason they committed their crime is they had a significant mental illness,” said Brandes.

Thornton said it’s about time.

“If you do not have that awareness, you’re basically doing euthanasia,” said Thornton.

Under the legislation, the mentally ill don’t get a free pass.

They can still be sentenced to life without parole.

Doctor Thornton added more drug and veterans courts could identify and treat mental problems, resulting in fewer violent crimes.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

Quality Employment Services says they are experiencing a record number of job openings in...
SWGA staffing agency sees record number of job openings
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on...
Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a slew of new COVID-19 executive orders on Wednesday.
Kemp signs new COVID-19 executive orders; some restrictions to roll back
Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.
Wild Adventures gears up for 25th season opening
With appointments made by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Leon County Children’s Services Council...
New Leon County Children’s Services Council members speak about priorities