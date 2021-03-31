‘Can’t wait to reunite with my team’: Semrau tweets she’s returning to Seminoles this week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State women’s head basketball coach Sue Semrau has tweeted that she will rejoin the Seminoles’ program on Thursday.

Thank You Florida State for granting me the time with my amazing parents. Thank you @CoachBrookeFSU for an outstanding job as HC. Can’t wait to reunite with my team April 1st! pic.twitter.com/pYWQ1aFBAk — Sue Semrau (@CoachSueFSU) March 30, 2021

Semrau announced she was stepping aside from “day-to-day” coaching for the 2021 season this past September, saying she wanted to be closer to her family after her mother was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

In her tweet, Semrau thanked Brooke Wyckoff, who served as interim head coach this season, going 10-9 while at the helm, including a 9-7 conference record and an 8-1 home record, leading the Noles to an eighth-straight NCAA Tournament.

Since being named head coach at FSU in 1997, Semrau has a career record of 405-240 with the Tribe. She led the Noles to a 24-8 season and a trip to the ACC Tournament title game in the 2019/20 season.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.