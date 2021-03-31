Colquitt Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a Colquitt County for the sexual exploitation of children.

31-year-old Mackenzie Rogers was arrested on one county of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material).

According to the GBI’s press release, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Rogers’ online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of suspected child pornography by Rogers via the internet.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Rogers’ home in Moultrie, and the arrest of Rogers on March 29.

The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Thomasville Regional Field Office.

Rogers was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

