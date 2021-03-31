Advertisement

Colquitt Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of children

Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a Colquitt County for the sexual...
Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a Colquitt County for the sexual exploitation of children.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLQUITT COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a Colquitt County for the sexual exploitation of children.

31-year-old Mackenzie Rogers was arrested on one county of sexual exploitation of children (possession of child sexual abuse material).

According to the GBI’s press release, the GBI Child Exploitation and Computer Crimes Unit began an investigation into Rogers’ online activity after receiving a Cybertip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding the possession of suspected child pornography by Rogers via the internet.

This investigation led to a search warrant at Rogers’ home in Moultrie, and the arrest of Rogers on March 29.

The GBI CEACC Unit was assisted in the execution of their search warrant by the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office and the GBI Thomasville Regional Field Office.

Rogers was booked into the Colquitt County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

Quality Employment Services says they are experiencing a record number of job openings in...
SWGA staffing agency sees record number of job openings
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on...
Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a slew of new COVID-19 executive orders on Wednesday.
Kemp signs new COVID-19 executive orders; some restrictions to roll back
Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.
Wild Adventures gears up for 25th season opening
With appointments made by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Leon County Children’s Services Council...
New Leon County Children’s Services Council members speak about priorities