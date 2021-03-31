Denise Williams’ conspiracy conviction still stands, appeals court rules

TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WCTV) - One of Tallahassee’s most high-profile murder cases is back before the appeals court.

Denise Williams was initially convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the death of her husband Mike Williams.

The First District Court of Appeals threw out her murder conviction in 2020, but said her conspiracy conviction would stand.

Wednesday, the appeals court withdrew its previous opinion and issued a new one reaffirming those same decisions, but clarifying over the span of 25 pages why it made them.

Denise Williams is currently serving a 30-year prison sentence for conspiracy and this decision will not change that.

Her husband Mike Williams disappeared while duck hunting on Lake Seminole in December 2000.

A friend later admitted to killing Williams, so he could marry his wife and collect more than a million dollars in life insurance.

Brian Winchester claims Denise Williams was in on the plot.

He was given immunity by the state attorney in exchange for leading authorities to Mike Williams’ body and testifying against her.

Winchester broke his silence in 2016 when he was arrested and accused of kidnapping Denise Williams at gunpoint as part of a contentious divorce. Winchester is serving a 20-year prison sentence for that crime.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.