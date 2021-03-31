Advertisement

FAMU holds ribbon cutting for new Center for Access and Student Services

By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ribbon is cut and the doors are open at Florida A&M University’s new Center for Access and Student Success.

The building is going to make a big difference in the lives of FAMU students; it’s something the University has been working on for a long time.

The three story building cost almost $40 million and was funded by the state Legislature. It puts registration, financial aid and all kinds of student services in one spot.

FAMU President, Larry Robinson, spoke during the ribbon cutting ceremony.

He thanked the state government and singled out Representative Rom Alexander for his work Wednesday. Robinson said the “CASS” building will help with recruitment, retention and employment.

“It facilitates a greater experience for our students, but also it provides an environment where our staff can provide first class and world class services to our students as well,” Robinson said.

Another FAMU favorite is also at the spot: the bronze rattler statue that sits in front of the building.

Other leaders were at the ribbon cutting Wednesday, including Tallahassee Mayor John Dailey.

The building is across from Bragg Memorial Stadium, which is also about to get a major upgrade thanks to local funding from the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

