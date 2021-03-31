Gadsden County Health Department launching 9-1-1 COVID-19 vaccination campaign April 1

GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Health in Gadsden County says it is launching the 9-1-1 Vaccination Campaign this Thursday, April 1, in an effort to expand vaccine access for residents across the county.

Through the campaign, vaccines will be available for all adults from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday through Saturday during the month of April. The campaign includes partnerships with the County’s Emergency Services, Board of County Commissioners and the six municipalities in Gadsden County.

Dr. Adrian Cooksey, a health officer for DOH, says expanding vaccine opportunities is critical to minimizing COVID-19 in the community.

“The 9-1-1 campaign will help to alleviate barriers preventing our most vulnerable populations from accessing the vaccination services they deserve,” Cooksey says.

The campaign’s countywide kickoff happens Thursday from 9 to 11 a.m. with vaccination clinics operating at the following locations: Chattahoochee City Hall, Greensboro Town Hall, Helen Franks Community Center in Gretna, Havana Town Hall, The Excellence Church in Midway and Wards Lot in Quincy.

Appointments are not required, and residents can receive either the Johnson & Johnson or Moderna vaccines through the campaign. During Thursday’s launch, only adults who are 40 and older can get vaccinated. Once it continues on Monday, April 5, all Gadsden County residents who are 18 and older can get vaccinated at the campaign sites.

DOH-Gadsden says the 9-1-1 Vaccination Campaign will continue from April 5 through May 1 from 9 to 11 a.m. at these locations on the corresponding days of the week:

Mondays: Havana Town Hall (Havana)

Tuesdays: The Excellence Church (Midway)

Wednesdays: Wards Lot (Quincy)

Thursdays: Helen Franks Community Center (Gretna)

Fridays: Chattahoochee (across from City Hall)

Saturdays: West Gadsden Middle School (Greensboro)

Vaccinations will also be available at the Gadsden County Health Department, located at 278 Lasalle Leffall Drive, Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For general information regarding the coronavirus vaccine, you can call DOH-Gadsden at 850-329-0685.

As of Wednesday, March 31, 11,500 Gadsden County residents have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine, according to DOH-Gadsden. This includes people who received their first Moderna or Pfizer shot, as well as those who got the single-dose Johnsons & Johnson vaccine.

“It is the hope that Gadsden residents under the age of 65 will match or exceed the senior (65 and older) coverage rate of 73%,” Cooksey says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.