‘In this time of uncertainty, they were the certainty for our children’ Governor’s proposed teacher bonus draws support

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - As the 2020-2021 academic school year comes to a close, Governor Ron DeSantis wants to reward teachers with a bonus for answering the call for students.

Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis asked Legislature to approve his plan for a $1,000 bonus for public school teachers across the state.

Gov. DeSantis’ proposal would provide bonuses for more than 3600 principals and almost 180,000 teachers across the state.

The funds for this bonus would come from the $216 million dollars from the third round of the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund.

This proposal adds to the teacher compensation initiatives the Governor’s Administration worked to put together to raise the minimum salary for teachers.

Gov. DeSantis said he wants to thank teachers for their efforts and for being a constant in the lives of their students. Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran echoed that sentiment.

“In this time of uncertainty, they were the certainty for our children,” Corcoran said. “The one constant. They would get dropped off and go into a classroom, they’d see that familiar face. They’d be with their peers. That was the certainty.”

The bonuses would apply to public school principals and full-time classroom teachers for grades pre-K through 12.

And, in his press conference Wednesday, Gov. DeSantis also asked the Florida House and the Florida Senate to consider all the sacrifices teacher’ made this year.

