Advertisement

‘It’s very offensive’: Neighbors upset over blow-up dolls hanging from trees

By KMGH Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KMGH) – A back-and-forth between next-door neighbors is now spilling over to the rest of a Colorado neighborhood.

Four blow-up human dolls and a blow-up llama doll were hung from tree branches in the neighborhood over the weekend.

Neighbors are taking issue with the dolls hanging in plain sight.

“It’s offensive to me,” said neighbor Rhonda Valdez. “It’s offensive to my neighbors. It’s degrading, it’s disgusting, and it needs to come down.”

The dolls hang over the property of the man who owns them. Video footage shows one tree being on his neighbor’s property.

The dolls, intended to be little more than gag gifts, are not anatomically correct, but KMGH has still chosen to blur them because they could be offensive to viewers.

“My grandson the other day pointed it out to me,” neighbor Andy Hodler said. “You know, you just don’t like to have to explain this thing.”

The two neighbors directly involved have had disagreements over the years about everything from tree limbs to cars parked in the backyard, they both said off camera.

“I’m not sure what the things are trying to say here, or prove here in this particular situation, but it’s very offensive, not only for a person of color, but for anyone as you see something like that,” neighbor Morris Thompson said.

Valdez said the display is “offensive to me because I see it as objectifying women.”

When asked why he displayed the dolls, the homeowner responded: “That’s all I could get.”

The homeowner said it’s within his rights to keep the dolls up, and that’s what he plans to do.

“I think the worst part is that kids are seeing this and, you know, I think we all, as adults, need to be role models now in our society,” said an unidentified woman in the neighborhood who spoke about the situation.

The Lakewood Police Department responded to a call to the location on Sunday.

Both homeowners said police came back on Monday to try to settle the issue.

Police said there is no criminal or ordinance violation, and like some holiday decorations that are put up, not everyone agrees with the display.

Copyright 2021 KMGH via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

The individual wanted for Monday’s assault of a 65-year-old Asian woman was arrested and...
Suspect in attack on Asian American woman in NYC arrested
LIVE: Biden 'Build Back Better' event
President Joe Biden speaks during an event on COVID-19 vaccinations and the response to the...
Eager to build infrastructure, Biden plans to tax business
A Minnesota family is fighting the discontinuation of medicine for their 2-year-old daughter.
Family says toddler’s life depends on drug that pharmaceutical company discontinued