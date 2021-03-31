Advertisement

Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that closed a rest area Tuesday afternoon.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that closed a rest area Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say on Tuesday around 2 p.m., deputies received a call for service regarding a dead person located in a wooded area behind an I-10 rest area, located at milemarker 194 on I-10 eastbound.

Deputies say during their investigation, the body of the victim, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had multiple stab wounds to their torso.

Authorities say a wrecked vehicle owned by the victim was located near the body.

According to officials, detectives say they learned a Black male was seen driving, wrecking and walking away from that vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies say officials from LCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol located 27-year-old Papa-Assane Rue walking around Commonwealth Boulevard and Capital Circle NW.

Officials say Rue was identified as the person seen driving the victim’s vehicle.

CSO says Rue has been taken into custody and is at the Leon County Detention Facility, facing charges of destruction of evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft and failure to report death.

Officials say the investigation is still open and active.

LCSO Deputies Make Arrest in Death Investigation

Posted by Leon County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

Pfizer Vaccine
North Florida community health centers receiving $21.1M to expand COVID-19 vaccine access
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers
FILE - In this file photo dated Wednesday, Dec. 30, 2020, a bottle of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine...
Gadsden County Health Department launching 9-1-1 COVID-19 vaccination campaign April 1
Court documents and personnel records show that a former police officer’s Facebook posts led to...
WALB Investigates: Police department fired former officer accused in U.S. Capitol breach days after presidential election