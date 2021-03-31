Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death investigation that closed a rest area Tuesday afternoon.

Officials say on Tuesday around 2 p.m., deputies received a call for service regarding a dead person located in a wooded area behind an I-10 rest area, located at milemarker 194 on I-10 eastbound.

Deputies say during their investigation, the body of the victim, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had multiple stab wounds to their torso.

Authorities say a wrecked vehicle owned by the victim was located near the body.

According to officials, detectives say they learned a Black male was seen driving, wrecking and walking away from that vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Deputies say officials from LCSO and the Florida Highway Patrol located 27-year-old Papa-Assane Rue walking around Commonwealth Boulevard and Capital Circle NW.

Officials say Rue was identified as the person seen driving the victim’s vehicle.

CSO says Rue has been taken into custody and is at the Leon County Detention Facility, facing charges of destruction of evidence, grand theft of motor vehicle, petit theft and failure to report death.

Officials say the investigation is still open and active.

