Low risk of severe weather for parts of South Georgia, Big Bend Wednesday evening

This is the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday.
This is the Storm Prediction Center's severe weather outlook for Wednesday.(WCTV Pinpoint Weather)
By Charles Roop
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:25 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An approaching cold front will bring a level 1 to 2 risk of severe weather to portions of the viewing area around Wednesday evening, bringing a low-end threat of damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.

A large trough of low pressure aloft was over the Midwest Wednesday morning. At the surface, a cold front was stretched from New England south toward the Gulf Coast. The trough and front are forecast to move easterly through Wednesday. There is enough shear and instability in the region Wednesday for a threat of severe weather.

The line of showers and storms, which was over Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana Wednesday morning, is forecast to advance southeast through the day. Guidance models are hinting at the line to approach locations such as Miller and Seminole counties roughly between 6 p.m. and 9 p.m. and move through the viewing area through the night.

As the sun sets and the line approaches the viewing area, the instability is forecast to decrease; therefore, the severe weather threat is expected to decrease as the squall line moves into the viewing area. The level 2 risk was for Miller and Seminole counties, while the level 1 risk was for locations such as Thomasville, Cairo, Bainbridge, Boston, Tallahassee and Quincy.

The threat for severe storms is low, but not zero. Be sure to have a way to receive weather advisories such as an NOAA Weather Radio and the WCTV Pinpoint Weather App.

