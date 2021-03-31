Advertisement

New Leon County Children’s Services Council members speak about priorities

By Monica Casey
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - With appointments made by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Leon County Children’s Services Council now has a full group.

The ballot initiative to create the CSC passed in Leon County this past November with about 65 percent of the vote.

It’s a diverse group of people with many different backgrounds.

Some members told WCTV that they hope to focus on literacy, while others want to focus on brain development, but they all agree that the taxpayer dollars that will fund their initiatives need to be spent wisely.

“Getting to go on the children’s services council is like old home week for me. I’m so excited,” said CSC member, Liza McFadden.

McFadden is president of a consulting firm, Liza & Partners, that works with philanthropists, many of whom are involved in education.

That, and her love of literacy, led her to apply for the position.

“I previously served as the president of the Barbara Bush Foundation for family literacy, and prior to that, I operated foundations that always had literacy as a really important part of that world,” McFadden explained.

She said she’s concerned about learning loss due to COVID-19.

“I have especially been following the great work in Miami-Dade with their Children’s Services Council,” McFadden said. “They used a lot of their resources to ensure that 3-year-olds have access to education, not just 4 and 5-year-olds.”

Another member appointed by the Governor is TMH President and CEO, Mark O’Bryant.

O’Bryant says a CSC is needed because the future of the community is tied to children. He was one of many local leaders who spoke in favor of creating the Council ahead of the 2020 election.

“If we can create an environment where we can help develop children to become prosperous adults, that helps all of us, frankly,” said O’Bryant,.

O’Bryant said that in his field, he sees the long-term importance of early childhood development.

“I will be advocating for children zero to five, zero to three, and that really ties to brain development,” O’Bryant added.

Five members of the CSC are predetermined as part of the statute; they include Leon County Commissioner Carolyn Cummings, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, a DCF administrator, a Juvenile Court Judge, and a School Board member. The other five members were appointed by Gov. DeSantis from a list of fifteen submitted by County commissioners.

This group does fall under Sunshine Laws, so meetings will be publicly noticed. They have not met or decided what tax rate they may choose yet, but WCTV will keep you updated.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

Quality Employment Services says they are experiencing a record number of job openings in...
SWGA staffing agency sees record number of job openings
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on...
Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a slew of new COVID-19 executive orders on Wednesday.
Kemp signs new COVID-19 executive orders; some restrictions to roll back
Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.
Wild Adventures gears up for 25th season opening