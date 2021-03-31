Advertisement

North Florida community health centers receiving $21.1M to expand COVID-19 vaccine access

The money is coming from the American Rescue Plan
By Pat Mueller
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Six North Florida community health centers will receive a total of $21.1 million in American Rescue Plan funds to expand their COVID-19 vaccination and treatment operations, according to a press release from Rep. Al Lawson (D-Fla.).

The money is part of a $6 billion investment under the American Rescue Plan to improve vaccine access in underserved communities.

The following federal community health centers in Florida’s 5th district are receiving funds:

  • Bond Community Health Center (Tallahassee) — $2,672,000
  • Florida Department of Health (Tallahassee) — $3,674,500
  • Neighborhood Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $4,355,000
  • North Florida Medical Center (Tallahassee) — $5,087,500
  • Agape Community Health Center (Jacksonville) — $2,456,125
  • I.M. Sulzbacher Center for the Homeless, Inc. (Jacksonville) — $2,904,375

Lawson says the pandemic hit Floridians hard, and this money will help families across North Florida.

“The centers can use the funding to expand COVID-19 vaccinations, testing and treatment for vulnerable populations, as well as deliver preventive and primary health care services to people at higher risk for COVID-19,” Lawson says. “More help is on the way as we work to get more shots in arms and save more lives.”

According to the release, 47 health centers in Florida will receive a total of $368,104,250 from the American Rescue Plan. The money will not only help the centers fight the pandemic, but it will also improve physical infrastructure and add mobile units for future use.

