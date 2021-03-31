Springfield man accused of biting officer

SPRINGFIELD, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Springfield man now faces a slew of assault and battery charges after allegedly biting an officer.

52-year-old Ivory Holmes was taken into custody Tuesday after allegedly becoming violent with several Springfield emergency officials.

While trying to help Holmes, who officials believed to be under the influence of narcotics, police say he began fighting with officers, even biting one several times.

Holmes was later restrained and sent to Bay Medical Center for treatment of his alleged narcotics impairment.

After being released from the hospital, he was transferred to the Bay County Jail

Holmes faces charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, battery on a firefighter, and two counts of resisting an officer with violence.

Additional charges are pending laboratory results from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement for narcotics possession.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.