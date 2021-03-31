Advertisement

Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop

The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on March 25.
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on March 25.(Tallahassee Police Department)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:17 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on March 25.

One person was arrested on charges of possession of cocaine with intent to sell, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying concealed firearm unlicensed and possession of paraphernalia.

In a Wednesday Facebook post, TPD said that its Violent Crimes Response Team executed a routine traffic stop on a vehicle for an equipment violation in the area of Tennessee Street and Ocala Road.

During the stop, deputies searched the vehicle and discovered a loaded handgun, which was reported stolen, along with two additional rounds of ammunition and four grams of cocaine in 32 individual bags.

The driver was subsequently taken into custody for possession of cocaine with intent to sell, grand theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a delinquent, carrying concealed firearm unlicensed, and possession of paraphernalia.

