Tucker Civic Center: ALABAMA 50th anniversary concert rescheduled

The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary concert set to take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on...
The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary concert set to take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 15 has been postponed.(WKYT)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary concert set to take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on May 15 has been postponed. According to the Wednesday press release, the concert will now take place on Jan. 22, 2022.

The concert was originally supposed to take place on Oct. 10 of 2019, then was rescheduled to Sept. 17 of 2020, then was rescheduled to May 15, and Wednesday’s postponement marks the 4th time the anniversary concert date has been changed.

According to the press release, this postponement comes “following the guidance of public health officials regarding COVID-19.” All tickets purchased for the originally scheduled date will be honored on the new performance date.

Updates on the concert will be posted on the Civic Center’s Facebook page here.

