Voter rights activists sue Ga. Secretary of State, protest new voting law

(WCTV)
By Gabrielle Ware
Published: Mar. 30, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Civil Rights and activist organizations are suing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and some election board staff in federal court.

The suit calls the recently passed Senate Bill 202, a voter suppression bill.

Plaintiffs said the law is a “hodgepodge of unnecessary restrictions” that disproportionately impacts people of color.

Some of them organized a protest Monday in Albany.

A summons was served to Raffensperger saying he has 21 days to respond to the lawsuit or a judgment will be entered against him.

Black Voters Matter, The New Georgia Project and Rise Inc. filed the suit within hours of Gov. Brian Kemp signing Senate Bill 202.

“We filed a lawsuit in federal court against the state of Georgia for these laws,” said Kiana Jackson with Black Voters Matter Fund.

“Instead of having 180 days to request an absentee ballot. Now, we only have 77 days,” said NAACP Interim President Amna Farooqui.

The law also limits ballot boxes and restricts them to only indoor locations. The activists said this makes it harder to vote.

American Legion Post 512 member Booker Harper came out to support the collective effort to fight SB 202.

“Anybody, all groups who are all combining to push this new voter suppression to the side,” said Harper.

Supporters of SB 202 said it will restore confidence in elections.

The NAACP is also suing Raffensperger for “intentional discrimination.”

