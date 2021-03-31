Advertisement

Wild Adventures gears up for 25th season opening

Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.
Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.(WALB)
By Jennifer Morejon | WALB
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Wild Adventures will be celebrating its 25th anniversary as they prepare to open Saturday.

On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the new season and introduce its new attractions.

On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the...
On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the new season and introduce its new attractions.(WALB)
On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the...
On Tuesday morning, Valdosta leaders and park officials gathered to inaugurate the start of the new season and introduce its new attractions.(WALB)

“It’s going to be a year bringing back fun and creating memories worth repeating here for our guests,” said Jon Vigue, Wild Adventures vice president and general manager.

Vigue described this season as a year of many projects.

He said they wanted to take it back to the park’s roots, so their first task was upgrading the petting zoo.

Kent Buescher, the park’s founder, said it’s great to see how far along the park has come.

“It’s just great and you know what, people ask me what it was like. It was a labor of love to be able to provide wholesome family entertainment to people in South Georgia, North Florida and really all over the southeast. And it was just a wonderful experience to be part of and to see it today as it continues to expand and grow. It’s just wonderful,” said Buescher.

Wild Adventures' first task ahead of the new season was upgrading the petting zoo. Wild...
Wild Adventures' first task ahead of the new season was upgrading the petting zoo. Wild Adventures' first task ahead of the new season was upgrading the petting zoo.(WALB)
Wild Adventures' first task ahead of the new season was upgrading the petting zoo.
Wild Adventures' first task ahead of the new season was upgrading the petting zoo.(WALB)

Over by the Tiger exhibit, people will now be able to have a close-up encounter with the new viewing area.

And for those thrill-seekers, a new ride joining in the list.

Concerts are also back. You can check the event line-up on their website.

When it comes to safety protocols, Vigue said visitors will still have to wear masks in indoor areas and in specific instances.

If you’re outside socially distanced, your mask can be removed.

Last year, the pandemic impacted the park economically, but they’re ready for a new beginning and excited to welcome everyone back.

“Economics of it, we are here for the long term. Obviously, it wasn’t our best year in attendance-wise or profitability-wise but we’re past that. We are looking forward to this year,” said Vigue.

Gov. Brian Kemp was expected to speak during the special event. He is currently quarantined due because of possible COVID-19 exposure and sent a video message with his remarks.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

Quality Employment Services says they are experiencing a record number of job openings in...
SWGA staffing agency sees record number of job openings
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on...
Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop
Gov. Brian Kemp signed a slew of new COVID-19 executive orders on Wednesday.
Kemp signs new COVID-19 executive orders; some restrictions to roll back
With appointments made by Governor Ron DeSantis, the Leon County Children’s Services Council...
New Leon County Children’s Services Council members speak about priorities