2 men arrested in Suwannee County for stealing Mercedes Benz, horse trailer, UTV

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Tuesday following a vehicle theft investigation.

44-year-old Miguel Cruz was arrested on charges of grand theft, three counts of grand theft automobile and operation of a Chop Shop. 49-year-old Riccy Ramos-Hernandez was arrested on charges of grand theft, three counts of grand theft automobile, operation of a Chop Shop, possession of firearm/ammo by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 the SCSO Investigations Division assisted MCSO with the investigation.

The case involved the theft of a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with at Kawasaki Mule UTV on it that was recently stolen from Madison County. The trailer and UTV were discovered at a residence in the 10600 block of 219th Road, in the area of Dowling Park, according to MCSO.

Investigators made contact with the residents of the house, Cruz Ramos-Hernandez, and determined that the pair had numerous stolen vehicles on the property, and were operating a stolen vehicle “chop shop” based upon the numerous vehicle parts that were scattered throughout the property, to include the cut-up frame of a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Investigators were able to recover a 2015 Mercedes Benz car stolen out of South Florida, a 2015 Dodge pickup stolen our of Columbia County, a flatbed trailer, and Kawasaki Mule UTV stolen out of Madison County, a 2020 Freightliner bucket truck stolen out of South Florida, two flat-bed trailers, one aluminum horse trailer stolen out of Gadsden County and a Peterbilt semi-truck stolen out of Columbia County.

Cruz, who is a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun.

