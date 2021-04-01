Advertisement

2 men arrested in Suwannee County for stealing Mercedes Benz, horse trailer, UTV

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Tuesday following a vehicle theft...
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Tuesday following a vehicle theft investigation.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Tuesday following a vehicle theft investigation.

44-year-old Miguel Cruz was arrested on charges of grand theft, three counts of grand theft automobile and operation of a Chop Shop. 49-year-old Riccy Ramos-Hernandez was arrested on charges of grand theft, three counts of grand theft automobile, operation of a Chop Shop, possession of firearm/ammo by a convicted felon and possession of firearm during the commission of a felony.

On Tuesday, March 30, 2021 the SCSO Investigations Division assisted MCSO with the investigation.

The case involved the theft of a pickup truck that was pulling a trailer with at Kawasaki Mule UTV on it that was recently stolen from Madison County. The trailer and UTV were discovered at a residence in the 10600 block of 219th Road, in the area of Dowling Park, according to MCSO.

Investigators made contact with the residents of the house, Cruz Ramos-Hernandez, and determined that the pair had numerous stolen vehicles on the property, and were operating a stolen vehicle “chop shop” based upon the numerous vehicle parts that were scattered throughout the property, to include the cut-up frame of a Peterbilt semi-truck.

Investigators were able to recover a 2015 Mercedes Benz car stolen out of South Florida, a 2015 Dodge pickup stolen our of Columbia County, a flatbed trailer, and Kawasaki Mule UTV stolen out of Madison County, a 2020 Freightliner bucket truck stolen out of South Florida, two flat-bed trailers, one aluminum horse trailer stolen out of Gadsden County and a Peterbilt semi-truck stolen out of Columbia County.

Cruz, who is a convicted felon, was also found to be in possession of a 12-gauge shotgun.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

A COVID-19 vaccine for kids is inching closer to approval.
New Pfizer clinical trial shows 'promising' results for ages 12-15
Valdosta City Schools held a pre-k and kindergarten registration drive-thru event Wednesday...
Valdosta City Schools sees increase in pre-k and kindergarten registrations
City leaders partnered with first responders to host a COVID safe Easter egg hunt.
City of Thomasville officials, first responders host COVID-safe Easter egg hunt for kids
City of Thomasville officials, first responders host COVID-safe Easter egg hunt for kids