2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A second suspect has been arrested in connection to the man found stabbed to death at a rest area along I-10 in Leon County Tuesday afternoon.

Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory to murder after the fact.

Court documents say Hernandez is the girlfriend of the other suspect, Papa-Assame Rue. During an interview with investigators, Hernandez said Rue told her he stabbed a man nicknamed “FSU,” according to the probable cause affidavit.

She said she traveled with Rue to dispose of the body at a beach in Wakulla County, according to the document, but they were scared off by lights. That’s when Rue told her he would dispose of the body himself, according to the affidavit.

Hernandez made a first appearance in Leon County court on Thursday morning. Her bond was set at $25,000.

The victim was found Tuesday in a wooded area behind an I-10 rest area, located at mile marker 194. The man, whose identity has not been released due to Marsy’s Law, had multiple stab wounds to his torso.

Authorities say a wrecked vehicle owned by the victim was located near the body. Detectives say a black male was seen driving, wrecking and walking away from that vehicle before law enforcement arrived.

Rue was later tracked down walking around Commonwealth Boulevard and Capital Circle NW.

Rue now faces charges of murder, destruction of evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, petit theft and failure to report a death.

