Advertisement

9-1-1 Gadsden County kicks off Vaccine Campaign

By Elizabeth Millner
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Gadsden County rolled up their sleeves Thursday as the Gadsden County Health Department kicked off of their 9-1-1 Vaccine Campaign, which will be happening across the county this month.

The campaign is aimed at bringing the vaccine to residents right in their own neighborhood, and the vaccines will be available six days a week through the month of April. No appointments are necessary.

There was a feeling of relief on Thursday after county residents received their COVID-19 shot.

“It’s a blessing,” one resident, Lawanda Byrd, said. “I mean, we didn’t know if we were going to get anything. It was scary at one time and still is but it’s going good.”

Byrd got her Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Ward’s Lot in Quincy, one of six locations throughout the county that will be hosting vaccine clinics throughout the month.

Health officials said the goal is to expand access to the shots countywide.

“We wanted to have a consistent time so people can take some time to make their decisions and then have access to vaccines across gadsden county,” explained Health Director at the Gadsden County Health Department, Dr. Adrian Cooksey.

Right now, only those 40 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, but beginning on Monday, April 5, all Florida residents 18-years-old and older will be eligible.

Dr. Cooksey anticipates the demand for the shot to increase as more become eligible and is asking residents to be patient because they will get a turn.

“We are going to work with you,” Dr. Cooksey said. “You don’t have to fret, nothing changes from what we’ve done before, and we promise that we’ll get vaccines to you as soon as possible.”

Dr. Cooksey said that the Gadsden County Health Department is still offering vaccines to homebound residents. To make an appointment, you can give them a call at (850) 875-7200.

The campaign is aimed at bringing the vaccine to residents right in their own neighborhood, and...
The campaign is aimed at bringing the vaccine to residents right in their own neighborhood, and the vaccines will be available six days a week through the month of April.(GDOH)

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students

Latest News

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is reminding anyone out on the water to...
FWC reminding boaters to watch out for manatees while boating this Spring
On Thursday, the Supreme Court unanimously dismissed Florida’s water lawsuit against Georgia,...
Kemp, lawmakers respond to Supreme Court ruling declaring Georgia victory in water war with Fla.
The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at...
FAMU football holding open practice for fans Saturday
St. John’s Episcopal raises money for Second Harvest with Maundy Thursday meals
Wednesday, Tallahassee’s St. John’s Episcopal Church sold meals consisting of soup, pita chips,...
St. John’s Episcopal raises money for Second Harvest with Maundy Thursday meals