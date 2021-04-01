9-1-1 Gadsden County kicks off Vaccine Campaign

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) - Residents in Gadsden County rolled up their sleeves Thursday as the Gadsden County Health Department kicked off of their 9-1-1 Vaccine Campaign, which will be happening across the county this month.

The campaign is aimed at bringing the vaccine to residents right in their own neighborhood, and the vaccines will be available six days a week through the month of April. No appointments are necessary.

There was a feeling of relief on Thursday after county residents received their COVID-19 shot.

“It’s a blessing,” one resident, Lawanda Byrd, said. “I mean, we didn’t know if we were going to get anything. It was scary at one time and still is but it’s going good.”

Byrd got her Johnson and Johnson vaccine at Ward’s Lot in Quincy, one of six locations throughout the county that will be hosting vaccine clinics throughout the month.

Health officials said the goal is to expand access to the shots countywide.

“We wanted to have a consistent time so people can take some time to make their decisions and then have access to vaccines across gadsden county,” explained Health Director at the Gadsden County Health Department, Dr. Adrian Cooksey.

Right now, only those 40 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine, but beginning on Monday, April 5, all Florida residents 18-years-old and older will be eligible.

Dr. Cooksey anticipates the demand for the shot to increase as more become eligible and is asking residents to be patient because they will get a turn.

“We are going to work with you,” Dr. Cooksey said. “You don’t have to fret, nothing changes from what we’ve done before, and we promise that we’ll get vaccines to you as soon as possible.”

Dr. Cooksey said that the Gadsden County Health Department is still offering vaccines to homebound residents. To make an appointment, you can give them a call at (850) 875-7200.

