Advertisement

Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.(Makayla Campa on Instagram)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Chiles High School student who was in critical condition following a Monday morning crash on North Meridian Road is no longer showing brain activity, according to the girl’s godmother.

Amanda Osborn says doctors declared Makayla Campa brain dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The family has decided to keep her on life support so she can be an organ donor, “so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others,” according to a statement.

The Campa family says they appreciate the outpouring of support and prayer the Tallahassee and Chiles communities have shown them this week.

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been made, but the family is working on organizing a service.

You can read the full statement from Makayla’s godparents below:

The family of Makayla Campa would like to thank the community for all the love and support that has been poured into their lives. We would like to continue to lift up all the families involved in this tragedy. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning the family was notified that Makyala no longer had brain activity. The family has decided to donate her organs so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others. We will continue to update the community once services are finalized.


Amanda and Matt Osborn, godparents of Makayla, on behalf of her parents, Danyell and Michael

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers

Latest News

Cassandra Hernandez, 26, was taken into custody early Thursday morning on a charge of accessory...
2nd suspect arrested in I-10 rest stop murder investigation
Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
Tallahassee woman accused of killing toddler with tire iron indicted on first-degree murder charges
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end
Matias Thomas, 23, was arrested in connection to a shooting and carjacking in Valdosta that...
Valdosta police make arrest in shooting and carjacking investigation