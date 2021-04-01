Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Chiles High School student who was in critical condition following a Monday morning crash on North Meridian Road is no longer showing brain activity, according to the girl’s godmother.

Amanda Osborn says doctors declared Makayla Campa brain dead around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday. The family has decided to keep her on life support so she can be an organ donor, “so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others,” according to a statement.

The Campa family says they appreciate the outpouring of support and prayer the Tallahassee and Chiles communities have shown them this week.

At this time, no funeral arrangements have been made, but the family is working on organizing a service.

You can read the full statement from Makayla’s godparents below:

The family of Makayla Campa would like to thank the community for all the love and support that has been poured into their lives. We would like to continue to lift up all the families involved in this tragedy. As of 10:30 a.m. Wednesday morning the family was notified that Makyala no longer had brain activity. The family has decided to donate her organs so her spirit and love can live on in the life of others. We will continue to update the community once services are finalized.



Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.