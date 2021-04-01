Advertisement

City of Thomasville officials, first responders host COVID-safe Easter egg hunt for kids

By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 8:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - City of Thomasville leaders partnered with first responders to host a COVID-19-safe Easter egg hunt Wednesday.

The City of Thomasville Community Relations Team, Thomasville Police Department and the Thomasville Fire Department worked together to purchase 12,000 plastic eggs filled with candy.

“We got volunteers from the community to come forward, Hands on Thomas County helped us out with that as well as Thomas Grady Service center and a couple of other organizations,” said Corporal Crystal Parker with TPD.

Officers, firefighters and city officials made their first stop of the week at Jerger Elementary school. Each grade participated in an egg hunt with just their class in separate parts of the playground.

The students were given goodie bags and several golden eggs with tickets for special prizes were also hidden throughout the event.

“I felt excited because I wanted to do it and get eggs,” said student Brooks McDougald. The first grader said he had fun egg hunting with his classmates, finding about 15 for himself.

Parker said that they will also visit Harper, Scott and Headstart Elementary with goodie bags and supplies for an Easter egg hunt.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Tallahassee car fire
UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 injured in Capital Circle SW and Blountstown Highway crash
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
‘Just a really lovable guy’: Chiles community mourning loss of freshman in fatal North Meridian crash
Roughly 30 students at Florida State University marched across campus and stopped to rally...
Florida State students call for change at campus police department
The roadway between Summerbrooke Drive and Gardner Road was closed until around 11 a.m. as...
UPDATE: Chiles student killed in North Meridian Road crash

Latest News

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested two men Tuesday following a vehicle theft...
2 men arrested in Suwannee County for stealing Mercedes Benz, horse trailer, UTV
City of Thomasville officials, first responders host COVID-safe Easter egg hunt for kids
Legislation seeking to put in place a means of providing restitution for victims of the...
Dozier restitution stalled
The ALABAMA 50th Anniversary concert set to take place at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center on...
Tucker Civic Center: ALABAMA 50th anniversary concert rescheduled