City of Thomasville officials, first responders host COVID-safe Easter egg hunt for kids

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - City of Thomasville leaders partnered with first responders to host a COVID-19-safe Easter egg hunt Wednesday.

The City of Thomasville Community Relations Team, Thomasville Police Department and the Thomasville Fire Department worked together to purchase 12,000 plastic eggs filled with candy.

“We got volunteers from the community to come forward, Hands on Thomas County helped us out with that as well as Thomas Grady Service center and a couple of other organizations,” said Corporal Crystal Parker with TPD.

Officers, firefighters and city officials made their first stop of the week at Jerger Elementary school. Each grade participated in an egg hunt with just their class in separate parts of the playground.

The students were given goodie bags and several golden eggs with tickets for special prizes were also hidden throughout the event.

“I felt excited because I wanted to do it and get eggs,” said student Brooks McDougald. The first grader said he had fun egg hunting with his classmates, finding about 15 for himself.

Parker said that they will also visit Harper, Scott and Headstart Elementary with goodie bags and supplies for an Easter egg hunt.

