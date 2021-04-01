Community mourns loss of 13-year-old cancer patient who touched hearts on St. George Island

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Izzy Mattocks, the 13-year-old cancer patient who WCTV has been following since February, has died.

The Fighting For Izzy Facebook page posted the news of Izzy’s death Thursday afternoon.

Izzy had been battling stage four neuroblastoma for about 10 years. She went off her treatment in January and wanted one last wish of hers to come true: a month-long stay at the beach.

The Franklin County and St. George Island communities made it their mission for Izzy to live out her dreams. They went above and beyond in granting her wishes. During her extended stay in Florida, Izzy celebrated her birthday with llamas, swam with dolphins in the Keys and rode in a hot air balloon with her family.

The Mattocks family returned home to Indiana after the vacation of a lifetime on March 4.

You can learn more about Izzy’s life by visiting the Izzy Story blog.

