FAMU football holding open practice for fans Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The practice begins at 3 p.m., but festivities will kick off at 2 p.m.

According to the press release, seating is limited due to construction on the East Side of the stadium, and fans will need to practice social distancing while in attendance.

The last time FAMU football played was November of 2019 after their fall 2020 and spring 2020 seasons were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team began practicing for their fall 2021 season on March 3.

The practice will also be livestreamed on YouTube, and can be watched by clicking here.

The schedule for fall 2021 was released in December of 2021.

