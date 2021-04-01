Advertisement

FAMU football holding open practice for fans Saturday

The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at...
The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.(WCTV)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida A&M University football team will hold an open practice for fans this Saturday at Bragg Memorial Stadium.

The practice begins at 3 p.m., but festivities will kick off at 2 p.m.

According to the press release, seating is limited due to construction on the East Side of the stadium, and fans will need to practice social distancing while in attendance.

The last time FAMU football played was November of 2019 after their fall 2020 and spring 2020 seasons were canceled amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The team began practicing for their fall 2021 season on March 3.

The practice will also be livestreamed on YouTube, and can be watched by clicking here.

The schedule for fall 2021 was released in December of 2021.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family has decided to keep Makayla Campa on life support so she can be an organ donor.
Chiles student injured in crash no longer showing brain activity
The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students

Latest News

Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end
Beatrice Wallin is practically counting down the hours until she arrives at the hallowed...
‘The sky’s the limit for her’: Seminoles’ Beatrice Wallin ready to compete in Augusta
Megan Schofill
Aucilla, Auburn, Augusta: Former Warrior set to hit links in Augusta National Women’s Amateur
Former Warrior set to hit links in Augusta National Women’s Amateur