FDLE issues amber alert for two children out of Columbia County

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert out of Columbia County.
By WCTV Staff
Published: Mar. 31, 2021 at 10:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has issued an AMBER alert out of Columbia County.

According to FDLE, 4-year-old Jaxson Evans and 2-year-old Lucy Evans were last seen in the area of the 200 block of Southwest Birch Place in Lake City. Jaxson is described as white a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing and orange tee-shirt. Lucy is described as being a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black tee-shirt.

The children may be in the company of David Evans, who was last seen wearing a blue shirt with tans pants, and Sydni Jones, who was last seen wearing a black shirt and denim pants.

