Florida A&M University lifts student curfew

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Thursday evening, Florida A&M University announced in a press release that the school’s student curfew has been lifted.

FAMU originally instituted the curfew “to deter large after-hours student gatherings that can cause clusters of COVID-19 cases.”

The school said the COVID-19 positivity rate on campus has declined to a “manageably low level,” so the curfew is no longer needed.

FAMU is urging students to get vaccinated for free at the Al Lawson Center beginning April 5 to “continue our battle against the pandemic.”

The school also has expanded gathering restrictions to allow groups of up to 30 people to gather on campus, given that masks are worn and students social distance.

