Florida man dies after truck partially submerged in Bainbridge marina

Bainbridge Public Safety says a Florida resident has died after after a truck was partially submerged in the Bainbridge Marina.
Bainbridge Public Safety says a Florida resident has died after after a truck was partially submerged in the Bainbridge Marina.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 5:54 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WCTV) - Bainbridge Public Safety says a Florida resident has died after after a truck was partially submerged in the Bainbridge Marina.

BPS says efforts were made by first responders to reach the truck but were unable to do so before a Florida man inside died.

Authorities did not say how the truck got in the water. Officials say the investigation is ongoing and the identity of the man has not been released, pending notification of family members.

