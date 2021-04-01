Gov. Ron DeSantis criticizes Biden administration’s immigration policies

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gov. Ron DeSantis heavily criticized the Biden administration’s immigration policies on Thursday.

The governor, who held a news conference in Titusville, went against President Joe Biden’s policy on the use of detainers by Immigration and Customs Enforcement. According to ICE, a detainer is a notice that DHS issues to federal, state and local law enforcement agencies that ICE intends to assume custody of an individual in the LEA’s custody.

“An immigration detainer serves three key functions: 1) to notify an LEA that ICE intends to assume custody of an alien in the LEA’s custody once the alien is no longer subject to the LEA’s detention; 2) to request information from an LEA about an alien’s impending release so ICE may assume custody before the alien is released from the LEA’s custody; and 3) to request that the LEA maintain custody of an alien who would otherwise be released for a period not to exceed 48 hours (excluding Saturdays, Sundays, and holidays) to provide ICE time to assume custody,” ICE states on their website.

“Someone may be here illegally, they commit a felony, they get convicted they get sent to state prison. Well, their sentence runs out at some point, and the appropriate thing to do is for the federal authorities to then take custody, and then return them to their home country, and we think that that worked very well for my first two years as governor,” DeSantis said about former President Donald Trump’s policy about deporting anyone that was in the country illegally.

In February, the Biden administration issued an order to prioritize deporting people who pose a national security threat or have been convicted of serous crimes.

“They are basically dispensing with this idea of accepting the criminal aliens, they are not honoring ICE detention detainers and they’re halting removals of even criminal aliens,” DeSantis stated. “We’ve already had in Florida, a handful of criminal aliens that had finished their sentences, and that detainers were removed by the Biden administration.

“I’m sending a letter to the Biden administration today asking them to continue the prior policies, where you’re taking custody of criminal aliens and removing them.”

Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody filed a lawsuit against the Biden Administration in March in hopes of stopping these new immigration policies from starting.

“We support the lawsuit against the administration that Attorney General, Ashley Moody has filed,” DeSantis said

DeSantis was joined by the parents of two people who were killed by immigrants in the country illegally.

“You’re not going to see dangerous people released in Florida like you’ve seen in some of these other states... because public safety matters,” DeSantis said. “One component of that is making sure people who are in the country illegally and committing crimes are held accountable.”

