Governor’s proposed teacher bonus receiving mixed reactions from education community

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Governor Ron DeSantis proposed a plan to give the state’s public school teachers and principals a $1,000 bonus, saying he wants to reward them for their hard work during the pandemic.

The announcement has received a mixed reaction from the education community.

“We think it’s something that is very appropriate given the great work that’s been done throughout the state of Florida during this school year,” Gov. DeSantis said in the Wednesday press conference.

Gov. DeSantis wants to give bonuses to over 3600 principals and, totaling almost $180,000, but the president of the Leon Classroom Teacher’s Union, Scott Mazur, isn’t buying in.

“It’s a cheap way to go ahead and try to look like you’re doing something for people that you say that you care about but you know you’re not really landing the plane on an actual plan to invest in them,” said Mazur.

The proposed plan would reward Pre-K through grade 12 teachers and principals at Florida’s public schools.

One local educator was excited when she first heard.

“My initial thoughts were that I was happy about it,” said Godby High School world history teacher, Eleasha Milicevic. “I mean, teachers need extra money. Especially this year, we put a lot of extra money into our own class and things like that. Teaching hybrid and doing two different things all at the same time.”

The state would use $216 million dollars of recent federal stimulus money to fund the proposal, but the Florida Education Association said in a statement in part, that “recommending a $1,000 bonus for some school employees continues the governor’s strategy of picking winners and losers in our schools. it takes a village to educate florida’s children.”

Both Mazur and Milicevic said they agree that everyone who helped keep schools open should be included.

“These are the folks that allowed all of us in our community take a team to do what we do and they rose to the occasion and not just once or twice but every single day for this.,” said Mazur.

Milicevic added, “I mean, we cannot do it without the para pros, the custodians, the bus drivers, the lunchroom workers. We need all those people to make our schools work. It’s a whole community effort.”

Gov. DeSantis proposed that Legislature vote on this during this year’s Session so the recipients can get their checks as soon as possible.

