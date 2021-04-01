Advertisement

K-9 helps border agents discover fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos

The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.(Customs and Border Protection via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Ariz. (CNN) - Border officials busted a man trying to smuggle opioids hidden inside breakfast burritos.

A Customs and Border Protection K-9 alerted them to the drugs at an immigration checkpoint in Arizona on Monday. The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.

Officials arrested the man and seized the drugs.

The drugs weighed in at more than 5 pounds and had a street value of nearly $60,000.

Fentanyl is of specific concern to law enforcement because it is a large component of the opioid crisis.

This marks the second time in as many months officials have intercepted drug-laced breakfast food. In February, federal agents in Cincinnati found nearly $3 million worth of corn flakes coated with cocaine heading for Hong Kong from South America.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Eastern tent caterpillars are everywhere, taking over Tallahassee and beyond, are hard to...
Eastern tent caterpillars taking over Tallahassee amid population outbreak
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers

Latest News

Te’Lea Jefferson, 23, was charged with murder and aggravated child abuse, the department says.
Tallahassee woman accused of killing toddler with tire iron indicted on first-degree murder charges
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021 file photo shows a BinaxNOW rapid COVID-19 test made by...
US allows 2 more over-the-counter COVID-19 home tests
In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end