Advertisement

Leon County Booking Report: April 1, 2021

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 9:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Below is a PDF file containing all bookings at the Leon County Detention Facility from March 31, 2021.

You can view the booking report below or at this link.

DISCLAIMER: The arrest records that are available through this website are public information. Any indication of an arrest does not mean the individual identified has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers
Sgt. Joshua Weeks with the Adel Police Department was found dead in a rural area in Crisp...
GBI investigating death of Adel officer
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students

Latest News

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
UPDATE: Suspect in I-10 rest area death investigation now charged with murder
The Tallahassee Police Department says it made a drug bust during a routine traffic stop on...
Tallahassee Police Department finds cocaine, illegally-possessed firearm during traffic stop
Monday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says it arrested a Colquitt County for the sexual...
Colquitt Co. man arrested for sexual exploitation of children
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned