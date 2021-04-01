Advertisement

NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight

It will make up to five flights during April
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 1, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is getting ready to get some aerial shots of Mars using the first interplanetary helicopter.

The Perseverance rover brought the 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity to the red planet in February.

With two pairs of blades that span 4 feet, Ingenuity looks like a remote control helicopter.

Far from a toy, it will capture images from a vantage point never seen before.

Ingenuity will fly 10 feet above the surface of Mars for about 30 seconds to take pictures.

It’s scheduled to make up to five flights in April before it runs out of juice and is retired.

Not only will Ingenuity send those images back to earth, but the Perseverance rover is expected to take pictures of its flight from the ground.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says they have made an arrest in connection to a death...
Leon County deputies arrest man in connection with death investigation near I-10 rest area
The Florida Highway Patrol is on the scene of a murder investigation on I-10 near milemarker 194.
LCSO investigating death near I-10 rest stop, person of interest questioned
Florida Governor Ron Desantis (Source: WWSB)
Gov. DeSantis proposes $1,000 bonus for public school teachers
Sgt. Joshua Weeks with the Adel Police Department was found dead in a rural area in Crisp...
GBI investigating death of Adel officer
Caden Staats, a freshman basketball player at Chiles High School, died in a fatal crash Monday...
Funeral arrangements made for Chiles student who died in crash, grief services available for students

Latest News

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and former Minneapolis police...
LIVE: Testifying during Chauvin trial, George Floyd’s girlfriend recalls the first time they met
Tallahassee Community College basketball
Tallahassee Community College basketball team ineligible for postseason play, bringing season to premature end
The fentanyl-stuffed burritos were inside the backpack of a 37-year-old man traveling in an SUV.
K-9 helps border agents discover fentanyl hidden inside breakfast burritos
Matias Thomas, 23, was arrested in connection to a shooting and carjacking in Valdosta that...
Valdosta police make arrest in shooting and carjacking investigation
On the animated TV show “Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum,” Ben is autistic and he helps...
PBS Kids celebrates Autism Awareness Month with new friends