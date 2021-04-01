NASA’s Mars helicopter is about to take flight

(CNN) – NASA is getting ready to get some aerial shots of Mars using the first interplanetary helicopter.

The Perseverance rover brought the 4-pound chopper called Ingenuity to the red planet in February.

With two pairs of blades that span 4 feet, Ingenuity looks like a remote control helicopter.

Far from a toy, it will capture images from a vantage point never seen before.

"What I look forward to the most... we're going to get that first shot of Ingenuity on the surface of Mars on her own."@NASAPersevere integration lead Farah Alibay explains the excitement surrounding the upcoming first flight of the #MarsHelicopter: pic.twitter.com/3mV1KwNZXQ — NASA (@NASA) March 23, 2021

Ingenuity will fly 10 feet above the surface of Mars for about 30 seconds to take pictures.

It’s scheduled to make up to five flights in April before it runs out of juice and is retired.

Not only will Ingenuity send those images back to earth, but the Perseverance rover is expected to take pictures of its flight from the ground.

